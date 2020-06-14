All apartments in Gainesville
1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street

1040 Southwest 11th Street · (352) 478-8029
Location

1040 Southwest 11th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4+/2 (Audubon Park) Nice brick home with circle drive and large carport across the street from PK Yonge school and within walking distance to UF, vet school, and Shands. Terrazo floors throughout common rooms. Entry foyer with one full brick accent wall leads to a very large living room. Kitchen has eat-in space with built-in corner seating, wood cabinets, lots of counterspace, and a passthrough window and dining serving bar connecting kitchen to family room. All bedrooms are very large with nice built-in dressers, bookshelves, and desks. Master bathroom and hall bathroom has beautiful ceramic tile and large tiled shower stalls. Large back patio leads to a nicely landscaped fenced and private backyard with chain link fencing. Extra storage closet and workshop located off of carport. Utility room off of hallway has washer and dryer connections. Non aggressive breed pets allowed with a monthly per pet fee of $30.00. For more information and pictures and video go to www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street have any available units?
1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street have?
Some of 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
