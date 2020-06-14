1040 SW 11th St SW 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4+/2 (Audubon Park) Nice brick home with circle drive and large carport across the street from PK Yonge school and within walking distance to UF, vet school, and Shands. Terrazo floors throughout common rooms. Entry foyer with one full brick accent wall leads to a very large living room. Kitchen has eat-in space with built-in corner seating, wood cabinets, lots of counterspace, and a passthrough window and dining serving bar connecting kitchen to family room. All bedrooms are very large with nice built-in dressers, bookshelves, and desks. Master bathroom and hall bathroom has beautiful ceramic tile and large tiled shower stalls. Large back patio leads to a nicely landscaped fenced and private backyard with chain link fencing. Extra storage closet and workshop located off of carport. Utility room off of hallway has washer and dryer connections. Non aggressive breed pets allowed with a monthly per pet fee of $30.00. For more information and pictures and video go to www.secureinvestmentsrealty.com