Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym playground pool pool table internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area cc payments e-payments game room guest parking online portal

Take pleasure in luxe spaces and lush surroundings at Landings at Four Corners. Dotted with palm trees, our luxury community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Davenport, Florida. Your new home features spacious, modern interiors set against a tropical backdrop. Enjoy refreshing air conditioning, a beautifully appointed chefs kitchen, and a private balcony or patio overlooking the green grounds. Our lineup of community amenities are a perfect fit for your busy lifestyle. Meet your friends for a game on the community basketball court or kick back and relax at the resort-style swimming pool. Complete with a fitness center, an onsite walking and jogging trail, and a bilingual onsite management team, Landings at Four Corners reimagines luxury living.