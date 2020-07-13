/
apartments with pool
55 Apartments for rent in Auburndale, FL with pool
1 Unit Available
206 Eagle Point Boulevard
206 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
552 Somerset Drive
552 Somerset Drive, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2276 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Auburndale
1 Unit Available
689 Tulip Circle East
689 Tulip Cir E, Fussels Corner, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in The Hamptons Golf & Country Club. This is a 55+ Community.
Results within 5 miles of Auburndale
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$758
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$911
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
4 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
1 Unit Available
839 Cinnamon Drive
839 Cinnamon Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1670 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
601 Ridge Terrace
601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.
1 Unit Available
13258 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE N
13258 Commonwealth Avenue North, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3538 sqft
Beautiful home on 10 acres with private gate. Home has a beautiful pool with an outdoor kitchen area. Upgrades include wooden floors, and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Park
2645 Jungle Street
2645 Jungle Street, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1120 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lake Alfred
245 S ROCHELLE AVENUE
245 South Rochelle Avenue, Lake Alfred, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
Small town cottage like home with extra large pool, extra large yard, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, detached garage and storage, covered back patio, Pool maintenance included, pets on approval, vinyl wood like floors, wall ac units, good size bedrooms, master
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
2276 Crystalview Court
2276 Crystalview Court, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1370 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Auburndale
3 Units Available
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1165 sqft
Nestled in a thriving area close to shopping, dining, and nightlife. Units include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and laundry. Community has parking, pool, playground, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
23 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
25 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
56 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
15 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
8 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,191
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
12 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
3 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.
19 Units Available
Southwest Lakeland
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
