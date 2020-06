Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

New Paint Inside and Out!!! POOL HOME! This property is located in Loma Del Sol, featuring New Paint, Ceramic Tile in the living areas, and Carpeting in the bedrooms. As you walk in through the front double doors you will find a spacious great room with a double slider that leads onto the covered pool lanai. This split floor plan offers privacy to the master bedroom that also has a private slider to the pool. The master bath features a walk in shower and separate tub. His and hers walk in closets are a plus to the master. The kitchen is fully equipped along with an island and 2nd sink. Enjoy the openness from the kitchen to the family room where entertaining will be enjoyed. Just off of the family room into the hallway you have 2 bedrooms that will share a full bath. Moving along the rear of the family room you have another bedroom and a full bath that leads out to the pool. Just off the kitchen you have an inside laundry room that leads out to the 2 car garage. Pool and Lawn included. Pool heater does not work and won't be repaired.