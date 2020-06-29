9055 TREASURE TROVE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool internet access sauna

Live the vacation life style everyday, in this beautifully decorated and fully furnished 3/2 penthouse suite at the gated resort community of Caribe Cove. Come home everyday to a wide assortment of resort style amenities including a stunning community pool with sauna overlooking a peaceful lagoon, clubhouse, fitness center, arcade room, water, cable and internet.



The condo features a large kitchen with granite countertop and updated stainless steel appliances overlooking the dining and living room. The condos features screened patio/balconies for the master bedroom, living room and 2nd bedroom.



Fantastic location just off Hwy 192, close to Disney World, restaurants, shopping centers and numerous attractions and easy access to Hwy 27, SR-429 and I-4.



This resort condo is available for rent between 7 to 12 months.