9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub media room volleyball court yoga

This gorgeous, unfurnished professionally-designed 3 Bed/2 Bath home, is the perfect place to live close to Disney inside a 5 Star community with 24 hour security at a very affordable price. This ample, open layout condo with an attached 1-car garage features porcelain floors in living area, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, over sized master closet, spa style master bathroom, with dual vanities, tub and separate shower, screened balcony with ample space for a sitting area to enjoy a perfect afternoon. Champions Gate C offers a clubhouse and resort style pool, full service restaurant - bar, movie theater, arcade, business center, yoga room, gym, kiddie splash park, lazy river, tiki bar, 2 sand volleyball courts and 22 air conditioned cabanas that are available for daily rentals. Don't miss this oportunity to live in luxury at an affordable price