Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE

9023 Azalea Sands Lane · (480) 352-9501
Location

9023 Azalea Sands Lane, Four Corners, FL 33896

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
yoga
This gorgeous, unfurnished professionally-designed 3 Bed/2 Bath home, is the perfect place to live close to Disney inside a 5 Star community with 24 hour security at a very affordable price. This ample, open layout condo with an attached 1-car garage features porcelain floors in living area, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, over sized master closet, spa style master bathroom, with dual vanities, tub and separate shower, screened balcony with ample space for a sitting area to enjoy a perfect afternoon. Champions Gate C offers a clubhouse and resort style pool, full service restaurant - bar, movie theater, arcade, business center, yoga room, gym, kiddie splash park, lazy river, tiki bar, 2 sand volleyball courts and 22 air conditioned cabanas that are available for daily rentals. Don't miss this oportunity to live in luxury at an affordable price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE have any available units?
9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE have?
Some of 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE offers parking.
Does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE has a pool.
Does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE have accessible units?
No, 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9023 AZALEA SANDS LANE has units with air conditioning.

