Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

8927 Candy Palm Road - 1

8927 Candy Palm Road · (407) 848-4921
Location

8927 Candy Palm Road, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
volleyball court
clubhouse
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
Available Now.
This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm. This is property has 2000 sq ft and comes fully furnished (will consider unfurnished or partially furnished). The location of this property within the community is prime, it's located directly across from the clubhouse that features a movie theatre, fitness center, resort-style pool, spa, tiki bar, game room, volleyball courts, and so much more to enjoy with your family and friends when they come to visit. If you're just looking to relax at home after a busy day you can do that at your own private pool located just off the living area. There's not a way to honestly describe this home and its features you have got to see it to believe it. This community is conveniently located to major roadways, area theme parks, local shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 have any available units?
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 have?
Some of 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1's amenities include gym, pool, and volleyball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 Candy Palm Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
