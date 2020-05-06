8927 Candy Palm Road - 1

Amenities

gym pool volleyball court clubhouse hot tub game room

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool hot tub media room volleyball court

Available Now.

This 5bdrm 4bath townhome located in the sought after gated community of Paradise Palm. This is property has 2000 sq ft and comes fully furnished (will consider unfurnished or partially furnished). The location of this property within the community is prime, it's located directly across from the clubhouse that features a movie theatre, fitness center, resort-style pool, spa, tiki bar, game room, volleyball courts, and so much more to enjoy with your family and friends when they come to visit. If you're just looking to relax at home after a busy day you can do that at your own private pool located just off the living area. There's not a way to honestly describe this home and its features you have got to see it to believe it. This community is conveniently located to major roadways, area theme parks, local shopping, and dining.