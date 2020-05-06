All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

8923 LEGACY COURT

8923 Legacy Court · No Longer Available
Location

8923 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Located just 6 miles from Disney World this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished 3rd floor condo sits in a gated resort on fifty landscaped acres. This CORNER unit has vinyl planks in living and dining area with carpet in bedrooms, unit also has new energy efficient a/c unit. The property boasts two pools including a lagoon style walk-in pool, complete with a “splash pad" .. This unit is located minutes away from the new H2O water park and conveniently near many restaurants and shops! Free Wifi in unit and throughout the complex, a washer and dryer, valet trash pickup daily from your door is included. Amenities include an upscale clubhouse with conference and game rooms; tennis, a sand volleyball ct. and basketball court, a well equipped fitness center, a playground, golf cage, nature path and car washing facilities. Standards for occupancy require a 640+ credit score, a good rental history and gross monthly income of 2 1/2 times rent rate for one tenant. Use of this unit through any other income producing method is strictly prohibited! At Legacy Dunes you'll feel like you are on vacation every day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8923 LEGACY COURT have any available units?
8923 LEGACY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8923 LEGACY COURT have?
Some of 8923 LEGACY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8923 LEGACY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8923 LEGACY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8923 LEGACY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8923 LEGACY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8923 LEGACY COURT offer parking?
No, 8923 LEGACY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8923 LEGACY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8923 LEGACY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8923 LEGACY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8923 LEGACY COURT has a pool.
Does 8923 LEGACY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8923 LEGACY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8923 LEGACY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8923 LEGACY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8923 LEGACY COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8923 LEGACY COURT has units with air conditioning.
