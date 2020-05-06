8923 LEGACY COURT

Amenities

Located just 6 miles from Disney World this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished 3rd floor condo sits in a gated resort on fifty landscaped acres. This CORNER unit has vinyl planks in living and dining area with carpet in bedrooms, unit also has new energy efficient a/c unit. The property boasts two pools including a lagoon style walk-in pool, complete with a “splash pad" .. This unit is located minutes away from the new H2O water park and conveniently near many restaurants and shops! Free Wifi in unit and throughout the complex, a washer and dryer, valet trash pickup daily from your door is included. Amenities include an upscale clubhouse with conference and game rooms; tennis, a sand volleyball ct. and basketball court, a well equipped fitness center, a playground, golf cage, nature path and car washing facilities. Standards for occupancy require a 640+ credit score, a good rental history and gross monthly income of 2 1/2 times rent rate for one tenant. Use of this unit through any other income producing method is strictly prohibited! At Legacy Dunes you'll feel like you are on vacation every day.