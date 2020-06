Amenities

Completely renovated a very clean condo, no carpet but laminate and tile floor with brand new furniture looking for long term tenants. Tenants required to pay 2 months of deposits because of the furniture. Amazing Conditions has a pool view, no HOA application required, easy to approve. very close to shopping centers and Gas Stations also by Disney theme parks. Call for appointment.