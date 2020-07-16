8842 Grand Palms Cir Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Come view this newly renovated beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo on the first floor. New kitchen cabinets, new granite, new backsplash, nice appliances, new bathroom vanities, upgraded furniture for convenience use. Tastefully decorated, granite counters. Community boasts outdoor picnic tables, outdoor grills, community pool and fitness center. 10 minutes to Disney and close to other attractions. Lots of shopping and restaurants nearby. What a lovely condo! No pets allowed as per the COA. This property cannot be unfurnished. Washer and dryer are convenience use to the tenant. Walking distance to amenities.