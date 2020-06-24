All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305

8807 Dunes Court · No Longer Available
Location

8807 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Legacy Dunes Condo - Beautiful 3rd floor unit with balcony. 1 bedroom 1 bath with lots of amenities. Shown by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2419665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 have any available units?
8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
Is 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 currently offering any rent specials?
8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 pet-friendly?
No, 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 offer parking?
No, 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 does not offer parking.
Does 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 have a pool?
Yes, 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 has a pool.
Does 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 have accessible units?
No, 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 Dunes Ct. #5-305 does not have units with air conditioning.
