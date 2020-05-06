All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:04 AM

8101 COCONUT PALM WAY

8101 Coconut Palm Way · (407) 319-4805
Location

8101 Coconut Palm Way, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
media room
tennis court
You can live in a Resort every day in Wyndham Palms, Fully furnished (Optional), well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo overlooking green space/park in the beautiful community of Windsor Palms. Carpet throughout most of the living area, large master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, split floor plan, screened patio, and lots of natural light. Windsor Palms is a guard gated community featuring amenities that include a clubhouse with a saltwater pool, fitness center, tennis courts, game room, 60-seat movie theater, sundry shop, newly opened tiki bar, and much more! Located approximately 4 miles from Disney. Near Newly built Margaritaville. Easy access to I4, 429 and US27.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY have any available units?
8101 COCONUT PALM WAY has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY have?
Some of 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8101 COCONUT PALM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY offer parking?
No, 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY has a pool.
Does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8101 COCONUT PALM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
