8101 COCONUT PALM WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool media room tennis court

You can live in a Resort every day in Wyndham Palms, Fully furnished (Optional), well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo overlooking green space/park in the beautiful community of Windsor Palms. Carpet throughout most of the living area, large master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, split floor plan, screened patio, and lots of natural light. Windsor Palms is a guard gated community featuring amenities that include a clubhouse with a saltwater pool, fitness center, tennis courts, game room, 60-seat movie theater, sundry shop, newly opened tiki bar, and much more! Located approximately 4 miles from Disney. Near Newly built Margaritaville. Easy access to I4, 429 and US27.