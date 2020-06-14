All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE

2307 Silver Palm Drive · (813) 220-8877
Location

2307 Silver Palm Drive, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Fully furnished/updated! Perfect for vacationers visiting Orlando theme parks, professionals on assignment, or families waiting to finalize a nearby home purchase. Available for as little as week OR for a few months(based on other possible bookings). Renovated 2 bed 2 bath second floor condo in the gated upscale resort community of Windsor Palms. Only 3 miles from Walt Disney World. Sleeps 6. Brand new Carrier central heat & AC system with Nest thermostat; also brand new hot water heater(both installed late 2017). Great for family vacation or extended executive business stay. The community facilities include on-site convenience store, large communal pool with tiki bar, whirlpool spa, clubhouse with fitness room, game room, tennis, movie theater, basketball and volleyball courts and playground. Available for short term rental periods by the week or the month. Tastefully decorated and nicely furnished with flat panel TVs, ceiling fans, king size bed in main bedroom and much more. FREE Wi-Fi. Full size washer and dryer. Valet trash service picks up daily from bin right outside the front door. Centrally located close to area attractions, dining and shopping. NOTE: the rental rates shown represent low season and vary based on time of year and length of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE have any available units?
2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
