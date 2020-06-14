2307 SILVER PALM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym game room playground pool hot tub internet access media room tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Fully furnished/updated! Perfect for vacationers visiting Orlando theme parks, professionals on assignment, or families waiting to finalize a nearby home purchase. Available for as little as week OR for a few months(based on other possible bookings). Renovated 2 bed 2 bath second floor condo in the gated upscale resort community of Windsor Palms. Only 3 miles from Walt Disney World. Sleeps 6. Brand new Carrier central heat & AC system with Nest thermostat; also brand new hot water heater(both installed late 2017). Great for family vacation or extended executive business stay. The community facilities include on-site convenience store, large communal pool with tiki bar, whirlpool spa, clubhouse with fitness room, game room, tennis, movie theater, basketball and volleyball courts and playground. Available for short term rental periods by the week or the month. Tastefully decorated and nicely furnished with flat panel TVs, ceiling fans, king size bed in main bedroom and much more. FREE Wi-Fi. Full size washer and dryer. Valet trash service picks up daily from bin right outside the front door. Centrally located close to area attractions, dining and shopping. NOTE: the rental rates shown represent low season and vary based on time of year and length of stay.