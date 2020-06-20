2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Windsor Palms close to the community pool and tennis courts! This condo has a split floor plan for added privacy while at home and includes free internet & basic cable and water. Windsor Palms is a meticulous maintained 24 hour guard gated community located 5 minutes from Disney and minutes from everything. Windsor Palms amenities include: Clubhouse, heated pool and hot tub, kid pool, on site store, pool bar, fitness center, game room, movie theater, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, business center, BBQ and picnic area, playground and much more. Schedule your private showing today!