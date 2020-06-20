All apartments in Four Corners
2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY

2302 Butterfly Palm Way · (863) 424-2309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2302 Butterfly Palm Way, Four Corners, FL 34747

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Windsor Palms close to the community pool and tennis courts! This condo has a split floor plan for added privacy while at home and includes free internet & basic cable and water. Windsor Palms is a meticulous maintained 24 hour guard gated community located 5 minutes from Disney and minutes from everything. Windsor Palms amenities include: Clubhouse, heated pool and hot tub, kid pool, on site store, pool bar, fitness center, game room, movie theater, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, business center, BBQ and picnic area, playground and much more. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have any available units?
2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have?
Some of 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY offer parking?
No, 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY has a pool.
Does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
