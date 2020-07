Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for you. Tiled throughout with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. The front door opens up to custom tile work and an open living space. Split floor plan opening out to the rear screen in pool, deck and fence back yard.



Rental includes pool, lawn and exterior pest control.