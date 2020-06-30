All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

1361 TUSCAN TERRACE

1361 Tuscan Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Tuscan Ter, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
THE CONDO COMES FULLY FURNISHED. Champions Gate area, just 12minutes to Disney World - Look at the location!. Tuscan Condominium is a Gated Resort at its best! Property is fully equipped, fully furnished. Sought after community features so much, that once you see it, you will ask: where do I sign? That's it! A quality construction Condo with Spanish roof barrel tile, nice layout on a 3bed, 2bath with a private porch screened facing the garden. Community: resort style clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness, restaurant and movie theater on site, walking trails and golf course near by, all beautifully designed and manicured landscaped. TV has been updated to LCD and this is the biggest 3bed 2bath floor plan in the community, also this building is closer to the Clubhouse and Restaurant. Rent Includes: Cable TV, Grounds Care, Internet, Pool Maintenance, Sewer, Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE have any available units?
1361 TUSCAN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE have?
Some of 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1361 TUSCAN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 TUSCAN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

