1361 TUSCAN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

THE CONDO COMES FULLY FURNISHED. Champions Gate area, just 12minutes to Disney World - Look at the location!. Tuscan Condominium is a Gated Resort at its best! Property is fully equipped, fully furnished. Sought after community features so much, that once you see it, you will ask: where do I sign? That's it! A quality construction Condo with Spanish roof barrel tile, nice layout on a 3bed, 2bath with a private porch screened facing the garden. Community: resort style clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness, restaurant and movie theater on site, walking trails and golf course near by, all beautifully designed and manicured landscaped. TV has been updated to LCD and this is the biggest 3bed 2bath floor plan in the community, also this building is closer to the Clubhouse and Restaurant. Rent Includes: Cable TV, Grounds Care, Internet, Pool Maintenance, Sewer, Water