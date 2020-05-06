1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1

Amenities

Available Now.

This townhouse is located within Champions Gates's newest community, The Trails at the Vistas. This unit features four spacious bedrooms, plus three and one-half bathrooms. The foyer leads into the dining room which overlooks the great room. There is an appealing lanai perfect for relaxing and enjoying the scenic community. Located very close to The Omni's Golf Club that offers scenic views of the surrounding lakes and golf course. Tee off at one of two nationally-recognized, Greg Norman-designed golf courses or any of the 54 holes of golf within steps of the Vistas. Currently, under development, downtown Champions Gate will also offer premier restaurants and shopping conveniently close to the Vistas. Local theme parks, International Drive, major roadways and much much more are just minutes away. With so much to offer, the Vistas at Champions Gate provides limitless fun and enjoyment for anyone looking to take a break from life and Live Like A Champion.