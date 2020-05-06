All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, FL
/
1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1

1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Four Corners
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard, Four Corners, FL 33896

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available Now.
This townhouse is located within Champions Gates's newest community, The Trails at the Vistas. This unit features four spacious bedrooms, plus three and one-half bathrooms. The foyer leads into the dining room which overlooks the great room. There is an appealing lanai perfect for relaxing and enjoying the scenic community. Located very close to The Omni's Golf Club that offers scenic views of the surrounding lakes and golf course. Tee off at one of two nationally-recognized, Greg Norman-designed golf courses or any of the 54 holes of golf within steps of the Vistas. Currently, under development, downtown Champions Gate will also offer premier restaurants and shopping conveniently close to the Vistas. Local theme parks, International Drive, major roadways and much much more are just minutes away. With so much to offer, the Vistas at Champions Gate provides limitless fun and enjoyment for anyone looking to take a break from life and Live Like A Champion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
Is 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
No, 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1348 Royal Saint George Boulevard - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir
Four Corners, FL 33896
The Gate
1550 Calder Blvd
Four Corners, FL 34747
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Four Corners 1 BedroomsFour Corners 2 Bedrooms
Four Corners Apartments with GymFour Corners Apartments with Parking
Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FL
Lady Lake, FLDeLand, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Championsgate Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College