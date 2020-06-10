Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool guest parking lobby

9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. Breathtaking Lake, Golf, and Pool views!! HUGE 1500 SQ FT. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Huge walk-in closets, huge balcony, and tiled throughout. The location doesn't get any better than this right off of 97th Avenue so no traffic, next to schools, and shopping within walking distance. Two assigned parking spaces and tons of guest parking as well. Key card entry building, intercom in the lobby, very quiet, and secure. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593270 ]