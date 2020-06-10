All apartments in Fountainebleau
Find more places like 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountainebleau, FL
/
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard

9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountainebleau
See all
Fontainbleau East
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL 33172
Fontainbleau East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautifully renovated apartment in the Fontainebleau Park area, 6th floor balcony with views of the Lagoon, Downtown, and Brickell area. Quartz kitchen countertop with stainless steel appliances. Very Specious Living-room/dinning-room. Master Bedroom has on-suite bathroom and walking closet. One parking space with apartment but additional parking spaces can be obtained. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593195 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard have any available units?
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard have?
Some of 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd
Fountainebleau, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 Bedrooms
Fountainebleau Apartments with BalconyFountainebleau Apartments with Parking
Fountainebleau Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Park West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity