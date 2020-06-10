Amenities

9682 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #603, Miami, FL 33172 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautifully renovated apartment in the Fontainebleau Park area, 6th floor balcony with views of the Lagoon, Downtown, and Brickell area. Quartz kitchen countertop with stainless steel appliances. Very Specious Living-room/dinning-room. Master Bedroom has on-suite bathroom and walking closet. One parking space with apartment but additional parking spaces can be obtained. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593195 ]