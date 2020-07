Amenities

Location!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms at Blue Fontaine condo!! First floor, fenced patio, washer & dryer in a unit , community with pool, tennis court, gated community, (1) parking space assigned and (1) visitor parking can by use, close to shopping centers, banks, Highways, Miami International airport and FIU. NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS PER HOA. The HOA required a $500.00 refundable deposit. Easy to show by appointment only.