Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful apartment at the beach club condo!!!!



This amazing unit features more than 1400 sqf, with the biggest living space in the area. Look no more and come to enjoy on this 2 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, tile downstairs & upstairs, 2 balconies, washer. Close to everything, major highways, malls and restaurants. Enjoy all the community amenities. Hurry up it wont last. For faster response text or call 786-254-1378



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3766120)