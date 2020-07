Amenities

COMPLETELY PAINTED AMPLE 1B/1b UNIT AT PARKVIEW CONDO IN THE AREA OF FONTAINEBLEU BLVD; VERY AMPLE APARTMENT READY TO MOVE IN. ONLY ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT AS WELL AS $1,000 HOA DEPOSIT AND $100 DOLLARS APPLICATION FEE. APPLICANT MUST HAVE CLEAN CREDIT REPORT AND BACKGROUND. THE COMPLEX HAS BEAUTIFUL POOL; CLUBHOUSE; TENNIS COURTS AND LAUNDRY FACILITIES. PLEASE USE SHOW ASSIST TO OBTAIN SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS. EASY TO SHOW.