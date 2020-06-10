All apartments in Fountainebleau
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:05 AM

8830 West Flagler Street

8830 W Flagler St · (305) 773-2241
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8830 W Flagler St, Fountainebleau, FL 33174
Century Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 03/24/2020. No pets allowed. Fabulous 4 Bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms townhouse in a great community. Completely remodeled with Brand new stainless steel appliances, never used Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, 3 Full Bathrooms, Wood Flooring and Baseboards throughout, Brand New Washer and Dryer and Water heater. One Bedroom on the first floor with 1 bull bathroom. Back Patio has room for BBQ. The community has 3 pools and gym. Close to shopping centers, hospitals, FIU, restaurants, great schools and Miami International Airport. A must see! This property is listed by Future Option Realty LLC. [ Published 6-Apr-20 / ID 3488831 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8830 West Flagler Street have any available units?
8830 West Flagler Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8830 West Flagler Street have?
Some of 8830 West Flagler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8830 West Flagler Street currently offering any rent specials?
8830 West Flagler Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8830 West Flagler Street pet-friendly?
No, 8830 West Flagler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 8830 West Flagler Street offer parking?
No, 8830 West Flagler Street does not offer parking.
Does 8830 West Flagler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8830 West Flagler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8830 West Flagler Street have a pool?
Yes, 8830 West Flagler Street has a pool.
Does 8830 West Flagler Street have accessible units?
No, 8830 West Flagler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8830 West Flagler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8830 West Flagler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8830 West Flagler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8830 West Flagler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
