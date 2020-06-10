8830 West Flagler Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dayan Cerda, Island Brokers, (305) 773-2241. Available from: 03/24/2020. No pets allowed. Fabulous 4 Bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms townhouse in a great community. Completely remodeled with Brand new stainless steel appliances, never used Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, 3 Full Bathrooms, Wood Flooring and Baseboards throughout, Brand New Washer and Dryer and Water heater. One Bedroom on the first floor with 1 bull bathroom. Back Patio has room for BBQ. The community has 3 pools and gym. Close to shopping centers, hospitals, FIU, restaurants, great schools and Miami International Airport. A must see! This property is listed by Future Option Realty LLC. [ Published 6-Apr-20 / ID 3488831 ]