All apartments in Fountainebleau
Find more places like 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountainebleau, FL
/
8810 Fontainebleau Blvd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

8810 Fontainebleau Blvd

8810 Fontainebleau Boulevard · (305) 302-7059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountainebleau
See all
Fontainbleau East
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8810 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL 33172
Fontainbleau East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Spectacular 2/2 condo in the desirable gated community of San Marco Condo in Fontainebleau Blvd. Recently
renovated with new Kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter top; New bathrooms sinks, faucets, toilet and shower
doors. Very spacious bedrooms and open living layout. San Marco is a gated community with 24hrs security, centrally located, this unit is close to Doral, Dolphin Mall, International Mall, Ikea, Miami International Airport, Super Walmart, LA Fitness and others retailers. This is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd have any available units?
8810 Fontainebleau Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd have?
Some of 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Fontainebleau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd offer parking?
No, 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd have a pool?
No, 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8810 Fontainebleau Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd
Fountainebleau, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Fountainebleau 1 BedroomsFountainebleau 2 BedroomsFountainebleau Apartments with Balconies
Fountainebleau Apartments with GymsFountainebleau Apartments with Pools
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Park West

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity