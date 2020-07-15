8810 Fontainebleau Blvd

Amenities

recently renovated gym microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Spectacular 2/2 condo in the desirable gated community of San Marco Condo in Fontainebleau Blvd. Recently

renovated with new Kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter top; New bathrooms sinks, faucets, toilet and shower

doors. Very spacious bedrooms and open living layout. San Marco is a gated community with 24hrs security, centrally located, this unit is close to Doral, Dolphin Mall, International Mall, Ikea, Miami International Airport, Super Walmart, LA Fitness and others retailers. This is a MUST SEE.