8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit. Featuring tile, wood laminate flooring, large balcony, stainless steal appliances, walk in master closet, additional closets throughout the unit plus washer & dryer. Beautiful pool view, two assigned parking spaces, secure building and much more! Must see to appreciate. Will be available for June 15, 2020 move in. Tenant responsible for utilities, 2 months of deposit plus first month of rent. Please call, email or text for appointments. Credit of 590 or higher. Additional $200 HOA move in fee required with application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763326)