Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405

8401 Northwest 8th Street · (305) 785-7723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8401 Northwest 8th Street, Fountainebleau, FL 33126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Visions at Fountainbleau Park II Condo 2/2 - Top floor, updated, spacious two bedroom unit. Featuring tile, wood laminate flooring, large balcony, stainless steal appliances, walk in master closet, additional closets throughout the unit plus washer & dryer. Beautiful pool view, two assigned parking spaces, secure building and much more! Must see to appreciate. Will be available for June 15, 2020 move in. Tenant responsible for utilities, 2 months of deposit plus first month of rent. Please call, email or text for appointments. Credit of 590 or higher. Additional $200 HOA move in fee required with application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 have any available units?
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 have?
Some of 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 pet-friendly?
No, 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 offer parking?
Yes, 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 does offer parking.
Does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 have a pool?
Yes, 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 has a pool.
Does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 have accessible units?
No, 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8401 NW 8 Street Unit 405 does not have units with air conditioning.
