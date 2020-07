Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

8261 Northwest 8th Street Apt #434, Miami, FL 33126 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. GREAT LOCATION IN TRANQUIL FOUNTAINEBLEAU COMMUNITY!! LARGEST OF THE 7 MODELS WITH OVER 1000 SQFT OF SPACIOUS AND CLEAN LIVING AREA. NEW POPULAR STYLE FLOORING, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. SWIMMING POOL IN THE ATRIUM. SHORT DISTANCE TO RETAURANTS, SHOPS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF ENTRANCE. BUILDING HAS 2 ELEVATORS. DO NOT MISS OUT, A MUST SEE!! [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628496 ]