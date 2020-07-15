All apartments in Fountainebleau

Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8185 NW 7th St 205IV

8185 Northwest 7th Street · (786) 488-6268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8185 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL 33126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 205IV · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Great Unit in Fontainebleau! - Property Id: 310803

FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space, and spacious accommodating rooms with beautiful new laminate wood floors. New A/C & water heater, new shower. The whole unit has tile throughout, newly painted, and cleaned. W&D Hook Up inside. This unit is ready to move-in.The community amenities include: a larger than average pool area with Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis court, on-site security patrol and on-site management office. Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami Airport 5 minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8185-nw-7th-st-miami-fl-unit-205iv/310803
Property Id 310803

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV have any available units?
8185 NW 7th St 205IV has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV have?
Some of 8185 NW 7th St 205IV's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8185 NW 7th St 205IV currently offering any rent specials?
8185 NW 7th St 205IV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8185 NW 7th St 205IV pet-friendly?
No, 8185 NW 7th St 205IV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV offer parking?
No, 8185 NW 7th St 205IV does not offer parking.
Does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St 205IV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV have a pool?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St 205IV has a pool.
Does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV have accessible units?
No, 8185 NW 7th St 205IV does not have accessible units.
Does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St 205IV has units with dishwashers.
Does 8185 NW 7th St 205IV have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St 205IV has units with air conditioning.
