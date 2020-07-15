8185 NW 7th St 205IV

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space, and spacious accommodating rooms with beautiful new laminate wood floors. New A/C & water heater, new shower. The whole unit has tile throughout, newly painted, and cleaned. W&D Hook Up inside. This unit is ready to move-in.The community amenities include: a larger than average pool area with Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis court, on-site security patrol and on-site management office. Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami Airport 5 minutes away.

No Dogs Allowed



