8185 NW 7th St 205IV

Amenities
Great Unit in Fontainebleau! - Property Id: 310803
FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space, and spacious accommodating rooms with beautiful new laminate wood floors. New A/C & water heater, new shower. The whole unit has tile throughout, newly painted, and cleaned. W&D Hook Up inside. This unit is ready to move-in.The community amenities include: a larger than average pool area with Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis court, on-site security patrol and on-site management office. Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami Airport 5 minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8185-nw-7th-st-miami-fl-unit-205iv/310803
Property Id 310803
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5947665)