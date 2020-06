Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Two floors brand new Luxury Villa at Century Park West Gated Community. Modern & spacious 2 x 2 1/2 in the 2 floors. New appliances, A/C, Dishwasher & electrical water heater. Features include: formal living and dining. Masters room with walking closet, New Ceramic floor and vinyl wood floor. Two parking spaces assigned and additional available. GREAT LOCATION!!! Excellent neighborhood & centrally located near the airport, schools, shops and the expressway..!!