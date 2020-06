Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Multi-unit townhouse located in north end of Fort Pierce Beach. 2 story unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Half bath down stairs. Bright ''beachy' decor with clean bright tiles down stairs, carpet on stairs and laminate in bedrooms. Minutes from the local inlet and beach community. Sorry no pets allowed at this time. Professionally managed