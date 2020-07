Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet valet service yoga accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments clubhouse conference room dog grooming area e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table

The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer. We’re close to the Southwest Florida International Airport and major universities including Florida Gulf Coast University, the Fort Myers campus of Nova Southeastern University, and Florida Southwestern State College. Baseball fan? The Edison is close to both the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox MLB spring training stadiums. You’ll also enjoy a close by public golf course/TOPGOLF and we’re adjacent to The Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium. Convenient to shopping and restaurants, The Edison Apartments are within a few minutes of everything you need at local and big box retail and grocery stores including Walmart, Target, and Publix. Stunning Southwest Florida beaches and Gulf of Mexico access are just a drive away on Sanibel, Captiva.