Annual rental in the gated community of Cypress Landing. This is a 2 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom all tiled first floor and freshly painted interior. Washer/Dryer included as well as Cable/Internet. Community offers a safe and secure gate system as well as pool and gym amenities. Available for June 1. Sorry but no pets per the HOA rules. Rental criteria is 650+ credit score, 3X documented income, no previous evictions and clean background.