Just off US-41 !

Commercial building with walk up office. This building could be used for so many different businesses. Back lot is fenced with gate and offers a enclosed roll-off storage container. 2 Large bay doors and pre-wired shop for all kinds of tools. Front office is air conditioned and has ADA equipped bathroom. Book your showing today for this great free standing building!

