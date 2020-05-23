All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

10472 Materita DR

10472 Materita Drive · (239) 598-1188
Location

10472 Materita Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
New rental available, with all new furniture, ready to be enjoyed. Take in all that Southwest Florida has to offer in this gorgeous turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa with stunning Western lake views from the extended covered lanai. Extended 2 car garage. Modern finishes in this immaculate, freshly painted villa,including tile floors throughout, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, soft close drawers,custom California closets and more! The spacious kitchen features white cabinets with under cabinet lighting and black granite countertops, gloss black subway tile backsplash,stainless steel appliances. Entertain friends in the open concept floor plan with mini bar and counter top seating. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, walk-in shower and dual sinks. Pelican Preserve is a 55+ lifestyle community with abundance of amenities including 3 pools, 2 restaurants, a town center, tennis, pickle ball,social clubs,wellness and fitness programs, competitive activities, and optional golf memberships available. Your retreat is ready for enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10472 Materita DR have any available units?
10472 Materita DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10472 Materita DR have?
Some of 10472 Materita DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10472 Materita DR currently offering any rent specials?
10472 Materita DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10472 Materita DR pet-friendly?
No, 10472 Materita DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10472 Materita DR offer parking?
Yes, 10472 Materita DR does offer parking.
Does 10472 Materita DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10472 Materita DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10472 Materita DR have a pool?
Yes, 10472 Materita DR has a pool.
Does 10472 Materita DR have accessible units?
No, 10472 Materita DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10472 Materita DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10472 Materita DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10472 Materita DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10472 Materita DR does not have units with air conditioning.
