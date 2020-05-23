10472 Materita DR

Amenities

New rental available, with all new furniture, ready to be enjoyed. Take in all that Southwest Florida has to offer in this gorgeous turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa with stunning Western lake views from the extended covered lanai. Extended 2 car garage. Modern finishes in this immaculate, freshly painted villa,including tile floors throughout, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, soft close drawers,custom California closets and more! The spacious kitchen features white cabinets with under cabinet lighting and black granite countertops, gloss black subway tile backsplash,stainless steel appliances. Entertain friends in the open concept floor plan with mini bar and counter top seating. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, walk-in shower and dual sinks. Pelican Preserve is a 55+ lifestyle community with abundance of amenities including 3 pools, 2 restaurants, a town center, tennis, pickle ball,social clubs,wellness and fitness programs, competitive activities, and optional golf memberships available. Your retreat is ready for enjoyment.