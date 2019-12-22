3037 Orleans Way North

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

3/2 Home In Bel Aire Hills - 3-bedroom, 2-bath, single family home in Apopka community of Bel Aire Hills. Large living areas including formal dining, living room, family room, and kitchen with breakfast bar. Tile and composite vinyl wood plank throughout, partially fenced backyard, and 2-car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. The total square footage is 2,060, and the heated is 1,495 square feet. Conveniently located with quick access to 436, 441, and toll 414.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



(RLNE5183536)