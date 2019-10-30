All apartments in Forest City
Find more places like 2853 Neil Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest City, FL
/
2853 Neil Road
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

2853 Neil Road

2853 Neil Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2853 Neil Road, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Apopka, FL!!! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a split bedroom plan, vaulted ceilings, skylights, separate living, dining and family rooms. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Tile and carpet flooring. No water bill, well water. Pool and Lawn service included with rent. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing in the fenced backyard with the screen enclosed pool.

MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE September 10, 2019!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 Neil Road have any available units?
2853 Neil Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
Is 2853 Neil Road currently offering any rent specials?
2853 Neil Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 Neil Road pet-friendly?
No, 2853 Neil Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 2853 Neil Road offer parking?
No, 2853 Neil Road does not offer parking.
Does 2853 Neil Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 Neil Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 Neil Road have a pool?
Yes, 2853 Neil Road has a pool.
Does 2853 Neil Road have accessible units?
No, 2853 Neil Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 Neil Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2853 Neil Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2853 Neil Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2853 Neil Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest City 1 BedroomsForest City 2 Bedrooms
Forest City Apartments with ParkingForest City Cheap Places
Forest City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Fairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus