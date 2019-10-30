2853 Neil Road

Amenities

pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities pool

Stunning 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Apopka, FL!!! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring a split bedroom plan, vaulted ceilings, skylights, separate living, dining and family rooms. Kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Tile and carpet flooring. No water bill, well water. Pool and Lawn service included with rent. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing in the fenced backyard with the screen enclosed pool.



MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE September 10, 2019!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5060341)