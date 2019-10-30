144 Pearl Lake Causeway North

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Renovated Home In Altamonte Springs On A Large Lot - Renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family concrete block home on a half acre lot in Altamonte Springs. This updated home includes fresh paint, new cabinets, countertops, appliances, and more. Kitchen and bar area are open to the living and dining room area, which include terrazzo floors and a fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the oversized 2-car garage. There is an oversized barn style shed, which is located in the backyard, providing a great storage area. A must see, call or email now!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5188324)