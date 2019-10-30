All apartments in Forest City
144 Pearl Lake Causeway North

144 Pearl Lake Causeway · No Longer Available
Location

144 Pearl Lake Causeway, Forest City, FL 32714

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Renovated Home In Altamonte Springs On A Large Lot - Renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family concrete block home on a half acre lot in Altamonte Springs. This updated home includes fresh paint, new cabinets, countertops, appliances, and more. Kitchen and bar area are open to the living and dining room area, which include terrazzo floors and a fireplace. Washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the oversized 2-car garage. There is an oversized barn style shed, which is located in the backyard, providing a great storage area. A must see, call or email now!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE5188324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North have any available units?
144 Pearl Lake Causeway North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North have?
Some of 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North currently offering any rent specials?
144 Pearl Lake Causeway North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North pet-friendly?
No, 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North offer parking?
Yes, 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North offers parking.
Does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North have a pool?
No, 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North does not have a pool.
Does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North have accessible units?
No, 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Pearl Lake Causeway North does not have units with air conditioning.

