Forest City, FL
1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN

1400 Holly Glen Run · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Holly Glen Run, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms house with 2 car garage located in just off Bear Lake Road in Apopka! Over 2,000 square feet of air-conditioned space with 2 floors. The bedroom downstairs bedroom offers the perfect space to work from home. The open kitchen with eat in nook allows for easy conversation with family & friends while cooking in your spacious kitchen, complete with stainless appliances, island, & pantry. The rear patio is screen enclosed perfect for entertaining outdoors around your pool and spa! Hurry, this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN have any available units?
1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN have?
Some of 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN currently offering any rent specials?
1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN pet-friendly?
No, 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN offer parking?
Yes, 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN offers parking.
Does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN have a pool?
Yes, 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN has a pool.
Does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN have accessible units?
No, 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 HOLLY GLEN RUN has units with air conditioning.
