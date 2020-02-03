Amenities
Single family house in Altamonte Springs/ Good loc - Property Id: 188504
3 Bed 3 full Bathroom and 2 car garage house for Rent in very good area, Near Teague Middle School (A+) and Lake Brantly High school ( A+).House has all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer . This location is very convenience to I4 , Route 414,Altamonte mall and super market.
Rent is $1750 .00 and there is $ 100.00 Application fees for single person and for couple $ 160.00
We are pet friendly
Address is 1233 Cardinal Court, Altamonte springs FL 32714 if you wants to see picture at
you can type the address on Google you can see picture
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188504
Property Id 188504
(RLNE5390525)