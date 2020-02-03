All apartments in Forest City
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

1233 Cardinal court

1233 Cardinal Court · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Cardinal Court, Forest City, FL 32714

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single family house in Altamonte Springs/ Good loc - Property Id: 188504

3 Bed 3 full Bathroom and 2 car garage house for Rent in very good area, Near Teague Middle School (A+) and Lake Brantly High school ( A+).House has all stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer . This location is very convenience to I4 , Route 414,Altamonte mall and super market.

Rent is $1750 .00 and there is $ 100.00 Application fees for single person and for couple $ 160.00

We are pet friendly

Address is 1233 Cardinal Court, Altamonte springs FL 32714 if you wants to see picture at
you can type the address on Google you can see picture
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188504
Property Id 188504

(RLNE5390525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

