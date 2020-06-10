1991 WESTEND PL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Don't miss out on this great rental. There is a hot tub in the screened lanai and gathering area out back complete with firepit. Property backs up to preserve area. Please see showing assist. House is also for Sale. See MLS 1023541