Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. This home features a spacious Eat-in Kitchen with tile througout. The home is located a short, two block walk to the Atlantic Ocean, Community Pool and picnic area. The oversized, screened-in back porch is fully tiled and is ideal for entertaining family and friends. Ask for a showing and start living the Florida lifestyle you have always dreamed of.