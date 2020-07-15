1000 Cinnamon Beach Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool internet access

VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - While beach-facing suites will suit early risers, this lakeside unit boasts the best of the best: exceptional value and a sunset. Lovely balcony with patio table to seat 6 for those beautiful evenings to eat or relax outside while enjoying the many views. A large kitchen, granite counter tops, new appliances and plentiful cupboard space are some of the generous inclusions. All cookware is provided too, and supermarkets are just a short drive away. Tuck in at night to three comfortable bedrooms: a master suite with a king bed and private en suite, a queen bedroom and a third with two twin beds as well. All bedrooms feature t.v.'s and cable. Past guests love the relaxing atmosphere of not only this Cinnamon Beach resort, but of the home environment within cinnamon beach 962 too. It's exceptionally family and pet-friendly. Wi-fi is available both at home and in the pool clubhouse.