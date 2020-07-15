All apartments in Flagler County
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

1000 Cinnamon Beach Way

1000 Cinnamon Beach Way · (386) 439-3159
Location

1000 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 962 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
internet access
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - While beach-facing suites will suit early risers, this lakeside unit boasts the best of the best: exceptional value and a sunset. Lovely balcony with patio table to seat 6 for those beautiful evenings to eat or relax outside while enjoying the many views. A large kitchen, granite counter tops, new appliances and plentiful cupboard space are some of the generous inclusions. All cookware is provided too, and supermarkets are just a short drive away. Tuck in at night to three comfortable bedrooms: a master suite with a king bed and private en suite, a queen bedroom and a third with two twin beds as well. All bedrooms feature t.v.'s and cable. Past guests love the relaxing atmosphere of not only this Cinnamon Beach resort, but of the home environment within cinnamon beach 962 too. It's exceptionally family and pet-friendly. Wi-fi is available both at home and in the pool clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way have any available units?
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way have?
Some of 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Cinnamon Beach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way offer parking?
No, 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way has a pool.
Does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way have accessible units?
No, 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have units with air conditioning.
