6835 Fisher Island Dr

East facing, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with sparkling ocean views from Fisher Island’s newest and most desirable building, Pallaza della Luna. This flow-thru unit, with East to West facing balconies, has 10 foot floor to ceiling windows. A ready, turn-key haven is professionally designed and furnished, with built-in closets throughout. The custom, craned-in, 16 foot white Statuary Marble countertop is a focal point in design in the Boffi gourmet kitchen. Miele, SubZero Refrigeration and Wine Cooler round out the utmost in luxury and modern living. 6835 comes with the largest available storage room, two prime parking spaces outfitted with Tesla Charging stations, and 2 Garia golf carts. PdL is a full service building with countless brand new, amenities not found anywhere else on the island.