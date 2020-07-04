All apartments in Fisher Island
Fisher Island, FL
6835 Fisher Island Dr
6835 Fisher Island Dr

6835 Fisher Island Dr · (305) 804-9700
Location

6835 Fisher Island Dr, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6835 · Avail. now

$35,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
new construction
East facing, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath with sparkling ocean views from Fisher Island’s newest and most desirable building, Pallaza della Luna. This flow-thru unit, with East to West facing balconies, has 10 foot floor to ceiling windows. A ready, turn-key haven is professionally designed and furnished, with built-in closets throughout. The custom, craned-in, 16 foot white Statuary Marble countertop is a focal point in design in the Boffi gourmet kitchen. Miele, SubZero Refrigeration and Wine Cooler round out the utmost in luxury and modern living. 6835 comes with the largest available storage room, two prime parking spaces outfitted with Tesla Charging stations, and 2 Garia golf carts. PdL is a full service building with countless brand new, amenities not found anywhere else on the island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6835 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
6835 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6835 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 6835 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6835 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6835 Fisher Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6835 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6835 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 6835 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6835 Fisher Island Dr offers parking.
Does 6835 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6835 Fisher Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6835 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6835 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 6835 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 6835 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6835 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6835 Fisher Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6835 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6835 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
