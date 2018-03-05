16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Zoned for top rated fishhawk schools including "Bevis" elementary school. This charming home in the gated Bayberry Glenn enclave of FishHawk Ranch is full of several upgrades and spectacular views. You are welcomed by classic crown molding and pristine brick-laid tile throughout the home. A large picture window fills the formal living room with natural light while built-ins and arched doorways add visual interest. An office sits behind glass-framed French doors, adjacent to the carpeted stairs. An arched doorway leads to the spacious family room, kitchen, and breakfast nook. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, expresso cabinets, granite countertops, and surround sound in the adjacent family room. The breakfast nook and family room both provide views of the backyard and pond. The covered, screened lanai has both a ceiling fan and surround sound speakers. Up the carpeted stairs, a large bonus room provides an excellent play area. The master suite includes elegant touches of crown molding, accent windows, and tray ceilings. The attached master bath is equally elegant, with glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, and coordinating granite dual-sink vanity. All four of the bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs, and feature carpeting and ceiling fans. A water softening system and dual Nest thermostats add comfort and convenience. Mowing, Trimming, Weeding, Fertilization plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance - that's $140/mo in included services in monthly rent.