Fish Hawk, FL
16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE

16305 Bayberry View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16305 Bayberry View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Zoned for top rated fishhawk schools including "Bevis" elementary school. This charming home in the gated Bayberry Glenn enclave of FishHawk Ranch is full of several upgrades and spectacular views. You are welcomed by classic crown molding and pristine brick-laid tile throughout the home. A large picture window fills the formal living room with natural light while built-ins and arched doorways add visual interest. An office sits behind glass-framed French doors, adjacent to the carpeted stairs. An arched doorway leads to the spacious family room, kitchen, and breakfast nook. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, expresso cabinets, granite countertops, and surround sound in the adjacent family room. The breakfast nook and family room both provide views of the backyard and pond. The covered, screened lanai has both a ceiling fan and surround sound speakers. Up the carpeted stairs, a large bonus room provides an excellent play area. The master suite includes elegant touches of crown molding, accent windows, and tray ceilings. The attached master bath is equally elegant, with glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, and coordinating granite dual-sink vanity. All four of the bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs, and feature carpeting and ceiling fans. A water softening system and dual Nest thermostats add comfort and convenience. Mowing, Trimming, Weeding, Fertilization plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance - that's $140/mo in included services in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16305 BAYBERRY VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
