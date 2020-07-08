973 Chad St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/437f8cc07f ---- Like new townhouse with open floorplan and all new paint and carpet. Large master bedroom on first floor. Galley style kitchen & and large living are with vaulted ceilings. Second story has 8 x 8 loft area overlooking great room and would be perfect for home office, student study area or kid\'s play area. Two guest bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Single car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Lawncare included in rent. No pets.