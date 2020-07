Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b52f1cd048 ---- Great location on Amelia Islands North End with old beach cottages mixed with new oceanview condominiums. Spacious Living area and kitchen with generously sized bedrooms. Semi private back patio. This is the perfect location to unwind after a long day at work...walk to the pier, pick up sharks teeth and watch the wild horses across the inlet on Cumberland island!