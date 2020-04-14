2815 OCEAN SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Amelia Island Home Short Walk to Beach - Beautiful unfurnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Amelia Island. Home features hardwood floors, sun room, large closets, outdoor shower, breakfast nook with bay window, brick paver patio on lake with two car garage and fenced yard on corner lot. Located in Ocean Sound subdivision just a short walk to the beautiful beach of Amelia. Close to schools, dining and shopping. Lawn care included Schedule appointment today to see this gem! NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS. 12 Month Rental.



No Pets Allowed



