Fernandina Beach, FL
2700 Mizell Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2700 Mizell Ave

2700 Mizell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Mizell Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d8219e096 ---- It's just a short walk to the beach from this nicely furnished two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Woods! Available immediately for a seven month lease, this unit has recently been redone with new carpet and paint, and redecorated with all new furniture, light fixtures and window treatments. The unit also features a fully equip kitchen with fridge, electric range, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Community features include tennis courts, swimming pool and gazebo. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Mizell Ave have any available units?
2700 Mizell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2700 Mizell Ave have?
Some of 2700 Mizell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Mizell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Mizell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Mizell Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Mizell Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 2700 Mizell Ave offer parking?
No, 2700 Mizell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Mizell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Mizell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Mizell Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Mizell Ave has a pool.
Does 2700 Mizell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2700 Mizell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Mizell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Mizell Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Mizell Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2700 Mizell Ave has units with air conditioning.

