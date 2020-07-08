2700 Mizell Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d8219e096 ---- It's just a short walk to the beach from this nicely furnished two bedroom two bath condo in Amelia Woods! Available immediately for a seven month lease, this unit has recently been redone with new carpet and paint, and redecorated with all new furniture, light fixtures and window treatments. The unit also features a fully equip kitchen with fridge, electric range, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Community features include tennis courts, swimming pool and gazebo. NO PETS.