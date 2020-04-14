All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Find more places like 1736 North Fletcher Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernandina Beach, FL
/
1736 North Fletcher Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:14 AM

1736 North Fletcher Avenue

1736 North Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fernandina Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1736 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amelia Island Oceanfront Home- 4 bedrooms 3 Bath - 2,856 sq ft - Pet Friendly. Available now. $3,500 per month. Stillwell Property Management 904-556-1328. Apply online at www.stillwellrentals.com

Classic oceanfront Amelia Island beach house with four bedrooms and three full baths.

1736 North Fletcher is a living work of art located on one of Amelia Island's most quiet and secluded beaches.
Just steps away from the forever preserved coastline of Fort Clinch State Park, this property offers panoramic views of breathtaking nature.
One of a kind custom rooms throughout the home, gorgeous private boardwalk, deck, and outdoor shower complete the experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 North Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
1736 North Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 1736 North Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1736 North Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 North Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 North Fletcher Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1736 North Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
No, 1736 North Fletcher Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1736 North Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 North Fletcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 North Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 1736 North Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1736 North Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1736 North Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 North Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 North Fletcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 North Fletcher Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 North Fletcher Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Amelia Island
1016 South 14th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Marsh Cove & Somerset
123 W Hirth Rd
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Similar Pages

Fernandina Beach 2 BedroomsFernandina Beach 3 Bedrooms
Fernandina Beach Apartments with BalconyFernandina Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fernandina Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLDock Junction, GAAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLCountry Club Estates, GAOakleaf Plantation, FLSawgrass, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville