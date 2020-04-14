1736 North Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amelia Island Oceanfront Home- 4 bedrooms 3 Bath - 2,856 sq ft - Pet Friendly. Available now. $3,500 per month. Stillwell Property Management 904-556-1328. Apply online at www.stillwellrentals.com



Classic oceanfront Amelia Island beach house with four bedrooms and three full baths.



1736 North Fletcher is a living work of art located on one of Amelia Island's most quiet and secluded beaches.

Just steps away from the forever preserved coastline of Fort Clinch State Park, this property offers panoramic views of breathtaking nature.

One of a kind custom rooms throughout the home, gorgeous private boardwalk, deck, and outdoor shower complete the experience.