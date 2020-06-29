1659 N FLETCHER AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities guest suite

Oceanview Home on Northend of Amelia Island. Upstairs boasts a fabulous Housewide Gated Deck With Oceanviews, where you Can Hear the Crashing Waves! Direct Access to the Vaulted Main Open Floor Plan Living Space with Ensuite Master Bedroom and Bathroom and 2 Additional Bedrooms and Additional Full Bath and Laundry. Ground Floor Oversized One Bedroom Apartment/Guest Suite with a Separate Bedroom, Full Bath, Full Kitchen, Living Room, Sunroom AND Screened Porch and Addtl Washer/ Dryer Hookup! This Home has a Fully Fenced Backyard, Outdoor Shower, Work Room and Storage For All Your Beach Toys! Exterior Freshly Painted!No pets. Not a traditional lease.