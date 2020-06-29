All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1659 N FLETCHER AVE

1659 North Fletcher Avenue · (904) 285-6522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1659 North Fletcher Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2371 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
guest suite
Oceanview Home on Northend of Amelia Island. Upstairs boasts a fabulous Housewide Gated Deck With Oceanviews, where you Can Hear the Crashing Waves! Direct Access to the Vaulted Main Open Floor Plan Living Space with Ensuite Master Bedroom and Bathroom and 2 Additional Bedrooms and Additional Full Bath and Laundry. Ground Floor Oversized One Bedroom Apartment/Guest Suite with a Separate Bedroom, Full Bath, Full Kitchen, Living Room, Sunroom AND Screened Porch and Addtl Washer/ Dryer Hookup! This Home has a Fully Fenced Backyard, Outdoor Shower, Work Room and Storage For All Your Beach Toys! Exterior Freshly Painted!No pets. Not a traditional lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE have any available units?
1659 N FLETCHER AVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE have?
Some of 1659 N FLETCHER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 N FLETCHER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1659 N FLETCHER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 N FLETCHER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1659 N FLETCHER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernandina Beach.
Does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE offer parking?
No, 1659 N FLETCHER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1659 N FLETCHER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE have a pool?
No, 1659 N FLETCHER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE have accessible units?
No, 1659 N FLETCHER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1659 N FLETCHER AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1659 N FLETCHER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1659 N FLETCHER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
