Fernandina Beach, FL
1605 Highland Dunes Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1605 Highland Dunes Way

1605 Highland Dunes Way · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Highland Dunes Way, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1605 Highland Dunes Way Available 01/15/20 Amelia Island Home - Enjoy the private setting of this immaculate home located on cul de sac in Highland Dunes Subdivision. The screen porch overlooks a lush tree covered backyard with water fountain. This four bedroom 3 bath home has two master suites with two bedrooms sharing a hall bath. Formal dining room which could also be used as a second sitting area or office space. Family room, kitchen and breakfast area are open and overlook the screen porch and backyard fountain. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances with plenty of storage. Wood floors throughout with tile in baths. Two car garage. Rinai hot water heater. Water softener, washer and dryer, lawn care included. Energy efficient home. Pets are allowed, however are subject to approval. Located within the city of Fernandina Beach, just minutes to downtown where you can watch the sunsets at the Harbor or dine at any of the islands fabulous restaurants. Ride your bike or take a leisurely walk to the beach, Fort Clinch State Park or Egans Creek Greenway. Call today to schedule a showing. Home available for occupancy January 15th.

(RLNE5393797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Highland Dunes Way have any available units?
1605 Highland Dunes Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1605 Highland Dunes Way have?
Some of 1605 Highland Dunes Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Highland Dunes Way currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Highland Dunes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Highland Dunes Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Highland Dunes Way is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Highland Dunes Way offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Highland Dunes Way offers parking.
Does 1605 Highland Dunes Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Highland Dunes Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Highland Dunes Way have a pool?
No, 1605 Highland Dunes Way does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Highland Dunes Way have accessible units?
No, 1605 Highland Dunes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Highland Dunes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Highland Dunes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Highland Dunes Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Highland Dunes Way does not have units with air conditioning.

