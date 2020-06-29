Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1605 Highland Dunes Way Available 01/15/20 Amelia Island Home - Enjoy the private setting of this immaculate home located on cul de sac in Highland Dunes Subdivision. The screen porch overlooks a lush tree covered backyard with water fountain. This four bedroom 3 bath home has two master suites with two bedrooms sharing a hall bath. Formal dining room which could also be used as a second sitting area or office space. Family room, kitchen and breakfast area are open and overlook the screen porch and backyard fountain. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances with plenty of storage. Wood floors throughout with tile in baths. Two car garage. Rinai hot water heater. Water softener, washer and dryer, lawn care included. Energy efficient home. Pets are allowed, however are subject to approval. Located within the city of Fernandina Beach, just minutes to downtown where you can watch the sunsets at the Harbor or dine at any of the islands fabulous restaurants. Ride your bike or take a leisurely walk to the beach, Fort Clinch State Park or Egans Creek Greenway. Call today to schedule a showing. Home available for occupancy January 15th.



(RLNE5393797)